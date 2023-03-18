Body found in Mississippi River near Burlington

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are investigating the circumstances of a man’s death, whose body was found in the Mississippi River.

In a news release posted on social media, police say they received a call early Friday morning of a suspicious vehicle at the north boat ramps. They found an unattended truck and boat trailer and later, an unoccupied boat on the Illinois side of the river north of the BNSF bridge.

After a search, they recovered the man’s body Friday afternoon. The man’s name has not been released.

