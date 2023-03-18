Body found in Mississippi River near Burlington

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are investigating the circumstances of a man’s death, whose body was found in the Mississippi River.

In a news release posted on social media, police say they received a call early Friday morning of a suspicious vehicle at the north boat ramps. They found an unattended truck and boat trailer and later, an unoccupied boat on the Illinois side of the river north of the BNSF bridge.

After a search, they recovered the man’s body Friday afternoon. The man’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Steven Eastwood
Ottumwa man charged with kidnapping
YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.
YouTube TV raises monthly prices
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber is all smiles with facial paralysis update
The video shows two men start to move the wheelchair. Then one of them, who has been identified...
NHL executive’s son suspended from college team after pushing woman’s wheelchair down stairs
The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart

Latest News

Lights out for Philly's famous Boathouse Row, for now
Lights out for Philly’s famous Boathouse Row, for now
Iowa Statehouse
Iowa lawmakers send school bathroom bill to governor
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Michael Steven Eastwood
Ottumwa man charged with kidnapping