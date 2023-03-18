Chilly temperatures overnight, quick rebound Sunday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - One more night of some pretty cold lows is likely before we see a shift in our weather pattern.

Temperatures tonight dip into the low 10s, with wind chill values likely near or below zero again to start off Sunday morning. A combination of sunshine and southwesterly winds, however, will cause a decent increase in how warm it feels by afternoon. Highs in the 40s are likely, but a bit of a breeze will still be possible that could add a slight chill.

Monday looks like a winner of a day with the breeze continuing and temperatures in the 50s. Enjoy it, because other changes will be coming up after that.

They will mostly be in the form of a chance of showers moving in during the day on Tuesday, lasting for at least a few more days after that as a couple of storm systems move through. Some rumbles of thunder will be possible at times, too.

Temperatures fall a bit behind this active stretch, but not to as cold of levels as we are now experiencing.

