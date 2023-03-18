Heathrow security guards to strike for 10 days over Easter

Heathrow security guards to strike for 10 days over Easter
Heathrow security guards to strike for 10 days over Easter(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023
LONDON (AP) — Security guards at London’s Heathrow Airport will walk out of their jobs for 10 days over the Easter break, the latest in a wave of strike action to affect the U.K. The union Unite said Friday more than 1,400 security guards employed by Heathrow Airport will strike from March 31 to Easter Sunday, April 9, to demand better pay.

Unite said those striking include guards who work at the airport’s Terminal Five, which is used exclusively by British Airways, as well as those responsible for checking all cargo that enters the airport. The strikes will coincide with the two-week Easter school holidays, traditionally a peak time for travel for many in Britain. The union said workers need to be better paid amid Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.

