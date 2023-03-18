Lights out for Philly’s famous Boathouse Row, for now

(AP) -The bright lights of Philadelphia’s famous Boathouse Row are going dark, at least for now. Thousands of lights outline the historic boathouses along the Schuylkill River near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. They form one of the most indelible images of the city. Tara Rasheed of Fairmount Park Conservancy calls it “our postcard shot of Philadelphia.”

Starting Monday, the lights will be switched off and taken down as work gets underway on a $2.1 million replacement project expected to last eight months. Officials say an upgraded lighting system should be ready for the winter holiday season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.