Lights out for Philly’s famous Boathouse Row, for now

Lights out for Philly's famous Boathouse Row, for now
Lights out for Philly's famous Boathouse Row, for now(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -The bright lights of Philadelphia’s famous Boathouse Row are going dark, at least for now. Thousands of lights outline the historic boathouses along the Schuylkill River near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. They form one of the most indelible images of the city. Tara Rasheed of Fairmount Park Conservancy calls it “our postcard shot of Philadelphia.”

Starting Monday, the lights will be switched off and taken down as work gets underway on a $2.1 million replacement project expected to last eight months. Officials say an upgraded lighting system should be ready for the winter holiday season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Steven Eastwood
Ottumwa man charged with kidnapping
YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.
YouTube TV raises monthly prices
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber is all smiles with facial paralysis update
The video shows two men start to move the wheelchair. Then one of them, who has been identified...
NHL executive’s son suspended from college team after pushing woman’s wheelchair down stairs
The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the social and economic development of...
Facing arrest warrant, Russia’s Putin visits annexed Crimea
Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
CDC: Recalled eye drops linked to vision loss, eye removal, death