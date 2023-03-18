Vatican closes embassy in Nicaragua after Ortega’s crackdown

Vatican closes embassy in Nicaragua after Ortega's crackdown
Vatican closes embassy in Nicaragua after Ortega's crackdown(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has closed its embassy in Nicaragua after the country’s government proposed suspending diplomatic relations. The closure, and the departure of the Vatican envoy, is the latest chapter in a crackdown on the Catholic Church by the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

The care of the Vatican’s embassy was entrusted to the Italian government, according to diplomatic conventions, Vatican News, the Holy See’s official media outlet, reported Saturday that diplomats of the European Union, Germany, France and Italy gave Diouf a farewell salute before he left. Last month, a Nicaraguan bishop received a 26-year prison sentence after he refused to board an airplane that flew other priests to exile in the United States.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Steven Eastwood
Ottumwa man charged with kidnapping
The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.
YouTube TV raises monthly prices
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber is all smiles with facial paralysis update
The video shows two men start to move the wheelchair. Then one of them, who has been identified...
NHL executive’s son suspended from college team after pushing woman’s wheelchair down stairs

Latest News

Mostly calm on Paris streets, garbage still piling up
Mostly calm on Paris streets, garbage still piling up
The family of Irvo Ochieno seeks answers amid an investigation. ()
Timeline of events in Virginia man's death
Japan, German leaders agree to strengthen ties, supply chain
Japan, German leaders agree to strengthen ties, supply chain
FILE - Ukraine and Russia have agreed to extend a grain shipment deal.
Russia, Ukraine extend grain deal to aid world’s poor