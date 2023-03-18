A very cold start to the weekend

A very cold start to the weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Very cold on Saturday, but spring is on the way!

Saturday

It feels more like January outside this morning than March with wind chills in the teens and single digits below zero. While highs today will rise into the mid 20s, wind chills this afternoon will only reach the single digits above zero. We’ll also have a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for flurries throughout the day.  It’ll also be windy start to the weekend with gusts over 30 in the forecast. Overnight will be very cold once again with lows cooling into the teens.

Sunday

However, we’ll have plenty of sunshine on Sunday with warmer highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Next Week

The warm up will continue during the workweek with highs in the 40s and 50s Monday through next weekend. We’re also tracking a few chances for precipitation by midweek with rain and thunderstorms possible.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Steven Eastwood
Ottumwa man charged with kidnapping
YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.
YouTube TV raises monthly prices
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber is all smiles with facial paralysis update
The video shows two men start to move the wheelchair. Then one of them, who has been identified...
NHL executive’s son suspended from college team after pushing woman’s wheelchair down stairs
The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart

Latest News

A very cold start to the weekend
A very cold start to the weekend
Winds stay brisk overnight.
Windy, cold conditions won’t quit just yet
Winds stay brisk overnight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Windy and cold weather goes into the weekend