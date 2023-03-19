Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon

Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Another cold March day, but not as cold as Saturday.

Sunday & Sunday Night

It’s a cold morning  with wind chills in the single digits and single digits below zero across most of Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. However, we’ll be warmer this afternoon compared to yesterday with highs reaching the upper 30s and low 40s thanks to a mostly sunny sky. Tonight will be closer to normal with lows in the mid 20s with a partly cloudy sky.

Monday

We’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds Monday morning, which will last for the entire day. Spring temperatures will also return just in time for the Spring Equinox with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday and Beyond

Highs will stay in the 40s and 50s through next weekend with several chances for precipitation during the workweek. Rain showers are possible Tuesday through Thursday with even some thunderstorms in Thursday’s forecast. Overnight temperatures will mainly be in the 20s and 30s this week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mississippi River near Burlington
The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
A very cold start to the weekend
A very cold start to the weekend
Michael Steven Eastwood
Ottumwa man charged with kidnapping
The video shows two men start to move the wheelchair. Then one of them, who has been identified...
NHL executive’s son suspended from college team after pushing woman’s wheelchair down stairs

Latest News

Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon
Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon
Cold and windy at times again tonight.
Chilly temperatures overnight, quick rebound Sunday
Cold and windy at times again tonight.
First Alert Forecast
A very cold start to the weekend
A very cold start to the weekend