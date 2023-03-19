Fight over science holds up key UN climate report

Fight over science holds up key UN climate report
Fight over science holds up key UN climate report(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Publication of a major new United Nations report on climate change is being held up by a battle between powerful rich and developing countries over emissions targets and financial aid to vulnerable nations. The report by hundreds of the world’s top scientists was supposed to be approved by government delegations Friday.

But haggling between big nations such as China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia the United Nations and the European Union over the wording of key phrases in the text means the talks have now dragged on into Sunday. Sources close to the talks, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the confidential nature of the negotiations, say they could be postponed to a later meeting if remaining issues aren’t resolved.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mississippi River near Burlington
The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon
Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon
A very cold start to the weekend
A very cold start to the weekend
The victim, who plays baseball for Olivet College out of Michigan, was shot multiple times. He...
College baseball player shot multiple times after away game

Latest News

A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident
File graphic - The avalanche was two to three feet deep where it began and up to 500 feet wide,...
Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
How to shop for new insurance if you lose Medicaid coverage