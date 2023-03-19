Police: 4 people shot in Chicago restaurant by 3 men outside

The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the...
The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the restaurant and opened fire from outside, police said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Three men and a woman were hospitalized in good condition after being shot when three men opened fire into a Chicago restaurant, police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot in a thigh, a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were shot in their legs, and a 29-year-old woman was grazed in one of her ears, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Kennedy Fish & Chicken in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the restaurant and opened fire from outside, police said.

More than a dozen bullet holes were seen in the restaurant, WBBM-TV reported.

No arrests were reported.

