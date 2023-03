Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Swift opened her U.S. concert series with a three-hour tour of her career. Swift kicked off the first concert of the 52-date Eras Tour with a six-song set Friday night from her album “Lover” at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Super Bowl was played a month ago. She ended the concert with seven songs from her latest album “Midnights.”

In between she played at least one song from each of her albums. After another show at the same venue Saturday night, the tour moves on to Allegiant Stadium outside Las Vegas then AT&T Stadium near Dallas.

