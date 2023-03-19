Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium

Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Swift opened her U.S. concert series with a three-hour tour of her career. Swift kicked off the first concert of the 52-date Eras Tour with a six-song set Friday night from her album “Lover” at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Super Bowl was played a month ago. She ended the concert with seven songs from her latest album “Midnights.”

In between she played at least one song from each of her albums. After another show at the same venue Saturday night, the tour moves on to Allegiant Stadium outside Las Vegas then AT&T Stadium near Dallas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mississippi River near Burlington
The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon
Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon
A very cold start to the weekend
A very cold start to the weekend
The victim, who plays baseball for Olivet College out of Michigan, was shot multiple times. He...
College baseball player shot multiple times after away game

Latest News

A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident
File graphic - The avalanche was two to three feet deep where it began and up to 500 feet wide,...
Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche
Fight over science holds up key UN climate report
Fight over science holds up key UN climate report
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
How to shop for new insurance if you lose Medicaid coverage