Warmer air again Monday, but ups and downs follow

Temperatures will be a bit warmer on a partly cloudy Monday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Highs will see another push upward to kick off the work week, but an active pattern to follow means more variation ahead.

Lows tonight only fall into the upper 20s, which is an improvement over some recent very chilly nights. Highs use this springboard to wind up in the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds likely.

Showers become possible on Tuesday, especially later in the day. This begins an extended period of occasional rain chances, likely lasting through Wednesday night. There will be dry times during this period, but expect at least 0.25″ of rain throughout. Highs vary from the mid 40s on Tuesday to near 60 on Wednesday, with another temporary drop on Friday.

Next weekend looks warmer, with highs in the 50s but a chance of showers on Sunday to finish it up.

