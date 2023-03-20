Amber Alert: 3-month-old taken from foster home in Oklahoma

According to the Leflore County (Okla.) Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight...
According to the Leflore County (Okla.) Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight between Sunday and Monday. The suspect is his mother, Breana Rachelle Wilson, 37.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for 3-month-old boy believed to be taken from his foster home.

According to the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight between Sunday and Monday.

They said the suspect in the abduction is his mother, Breana Rachelle Wilson. It is unknown what vehicle they may be using, but they are possibly in the Mannford, Oklahoma, area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office at 918-647-2317 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon
Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon
Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Inmate, three staff at Anamosa prison hospitalized after exposure to ‘unknown substance’
The victim, who plays baseball for Olivet College out of Michigan, was shot multiple times. He...
Suspect arrested after college baseball player shot multiple times
This photo provided by the University of the Cumberlands shows Grant Brace. On Wednesday, March...
University agrees to $14M settlement in wrestler’s death
Body found in Mississippi River near Burlington

Latest News

Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
A 9-year-old boy, the sixth person in the SUV, was the only survivor.
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
First Republic Bank shares slide in volatile trading session
Ohio officials said the remains of Koby Roush were found on March 11.
Outdoorsman finds remains of man missing since 2020, officials say