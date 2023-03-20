LIVE: Biden, first lady host reception celebrating Nowruz

The president and the first lady host a reception celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to host a White House reception Monday recognizing Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also are set to attend.

Nowruz, meaning “new day,” is a holiday celebrated by around 300 million people worldwide, marking the arrival of spring.

Traditions include the haft-sīn, seven items representing renewal, with a sprouting plant called a sabzeh as the centerpiece, according to Encyclopedia Brittanica.

