Cloudy and warm on Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a gorgeous first day of spring across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with warm temperatures and a sunny sky. Tonight will be mild with building clouds and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the 40s.

There are a few chances for light rain in the forecast Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as a few low-pressure systems move through the Midwest. However, only light rain is expected and there are no big storms in the forecast. Our mild temperatures will continue with highs in the 40s and 50s through the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.