Great start to the week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today continues to look like a nice one southacross eastern Iowa. The wind will be back again, but this time it’ll be helping our temperatures out. Plan on highs into 50s (possibly some upper-50s over the far south) along with breezy southwest wind gusts of 30 mph or so. All in all, a good start to the week. The next system can really be described as a general active pattern with weak bouts of shower activity possible both tomorrow afternoon/evening as well as Wednesday. By Thursday morning, it appears the rain threat is off to the southeast and away from us leaving the area quieter and cooler into the 40s by then. Plan on mainly quiet conditions to start the weekend. Have a good week!

