Inmate, three staff at Anamosa prison hospitalized after exposure to ‘unknown substance’

Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Anamosa State Penitentiary.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An incident involving an unknown substance led to multiple people becoming ill at the Anamosa State Penitentiary on Saturday night, according to officials.

At around 11:30 p.m., Iowa Department of Corrections staff responded to a cell where an inmate was experiencing a medical emergency and was unresponsive. Medical staff who were present determined that the inmate was likely under the influence of an “unknown substance,” though no obvious substance was observed. The medical staff administered Narcan to the inmate and he was taken to a nearby hospital for stabilizing care.

Three of the staff members who responded to the incident also showed signs of exposure to the same substance. As a precautionary step, the medical staff administered Narcan to two of the three staff members, who were all taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

All of the people involved have since been released from the hospital.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Narcotics Enforcement Division were sent to the prison to investigate. They determined that the cell was safe for people to enter following the incident.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon
Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon
Body found in Mississippi River near Burlington
The victim, who plays baseball for Olivet College out of Michigan, was shot multiple times. He...
College baseball player shot multiple times after away game
The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
A very cold start to the weekend
A very cold start to the weekend

Latest News

Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium
Fight over science holds up key UN climate report
Fight over science holds up key UN climate report
Higher cancer rates found in military pilots, ground crews
Higher cancer rates found in military pilots, ground crews
In Zimbabwe's rainy season, women forage for wild mushrooms
In Zimbabwe’s rainy season, women forage for wild mushrooms