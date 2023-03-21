Biden awarding 1st batch of arts, humanities medals Tuesday

FILE - Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour Feb. 1,...
FILE - Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour Feb. 1, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. President Joe Biden will award Springsteen with the 2021 National Medal of Arts on March 21, 2023.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bruce Springsteen has a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a coveted Kennedy Center Honor. He has won multiple Grammys and Golden Globes, plus an Academy Award and a special Tony Award.

Springsteen will add to his collection of accolades on Tuesday when President Joe Biden honors “the Boss” with the 2021 National Medal of Arts. It’s the nation’s highest award for advancing the arts in America.

Springsteen, who has sold around 140 million albums, is among a dozen individuals and groups that Biden has chosen to honor with arts medals during a White House ceremony on Tuesday. First lady Jill Biden will also participate.

At the same event, Biden will award 2021 National Humanities Medals to a group including authors Amy Tan, Colson Whitehead and Ann Patchett. The medal honors individuals or groups for work that deepens understanding of the humanities.

The medals are Biden’s first batch of awards for the arts and humanities and were delayed by the pandemic. The president surprised Sir Elton John with a National Humanities Medal during a White House musical event last September.

Recipients of the 2021 National Medal of Arts:

— Judith Francisca Baca, artist

— Fred Eychaner, businessman and philanthropist

— Jose Feliciano, singer

— Mindy Kaling, actress

— Gladys Knight, singer

— Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actor

— Antonio Martorell-Cardona, painter

—Joan Shigekawa, film producer

— Bruce Springsteen

— Vera Wang:, fashion designer

— The Billie Holiday Theatre

— The International Association of Blacks in Dance

Recipients of the 2021 National Humanities Medal:

— Richard Blanco, poet and author

— Johnnetta Betsch Cole, anthropologist

— Walter Isaacson, writer

— Earl Lewis, social historian

— Henrietta Mann, academic

— Ann Patchett, author

— Bryan Stevenson, advocate for the poor

— Amy Tan, author

— Tara Westover, author

— Colson Whitehead, author

— Native America Calling

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon
Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon
Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Inmate, three staff at Anamosa prison hospitalized after exposure to ‘unknown substance’
The victim, who plays baseball for Olivet College out of Michigan, was shot multiple times. He...
Suspect arrested after college baseball player shot multiple times
This photo provided by the University of the Cumberlands shows Grant Brace. On Wednesday, March...
University agrees to $14M settlement in wrestler’s death
Burlington police identify man found in Mississippi River, near Burlington

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
In Trump probe, NYC grand jury hears from final witnesses
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Some Trump supporters ambivalent on calls for protests
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Teacher shot by 6-year-old describes challenging recovery
A baby giraffe was born Sunday at the Greenville Zoo.
CUTE: South Carolina zoo welcomes newborn giraffe