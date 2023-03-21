Clinton High School cancels school as police investigate report of possible gunshots

CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Clinton High School is canceling classes on Tuesday amid reports of possible gunshots having been fired at the school.

In a Facebook post, school leaders said police are investigating the report, but there is currently no sign that any gunshots were fired.

As of 8:40 a.m. the school said students are sheltering in place while police continue their investigation. The school plans to release students once police give the all clear.

In an update posted on the school’s Facebook page just after 9 a.m., staff said there is no evidence of any shooting at the school, and they’re hearing several other large eastern Iowa schools have also received reports of active shooters.

KWQC reports a “swatting” incident, or a fake threat, was called into the Muscatine Police Department for Muscatine High School. It’s unknown at this point if the two incidents are related.

