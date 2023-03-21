Clinton High School cancels school as police investigate report of possible gunshots

Clinton High School is canceling classes on Tuesday amid reports of possible gunshots having...
Clinton High School is canceling classes on Tuesday amid reports of possible gunshots having been fired at the school.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Clinton High School is canceling classes on Tuesday amid reports of possible gunshots having been fired at the school.

In a Facebook post, school leaders said police are investigating the report, but there is currently no sign that any gunshots were fired.

As of 8:40 a.m. the school said students are sheltering in place while police continue their investigation. The school plans to release students once police give the all clear.

In an update posted on the school’s Facebook page just after 9 a.m., staff said there is no evidence of any shooting at the school, and they’re hearing several other large eastern Iowa schools have also received reports of active shooters.

KWQC reports a “swatting” incident, or a fake threat, was called into the Muscatine Police Department for Muscatine High School. It’s unknown at this point if the two incidents are related.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Inmate, three staff at Anamosa prison hospitalized after exposure to ‘unknown substance’
This photo provided by the University of the Cumberlands shows Grant Brace. On Wednesday, March...
University agrees to $14M settlement in wrestler’s death
The 16-year-old driver in a crash that killed five young people did not have a driver’s license...
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon
Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon

Latest News

3 Doors Down coming to Iowa in June
West Des Moines is recognizing two teenagers for saving children's lives.
West Des Moines teens honored for icy pond rescue
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
School library book bans are seen as targeting LGBTQ content