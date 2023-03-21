Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Cracker Barrel has decided to permanently close its remaining locations in the Portland area. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Cracker Barrel has permanently closed its remaining restaurants in the Portland area.

A spokesperson for Cracker Barrel confirmed the closure of their Beaverton and Tualatin restaurants on Monday, citing the pandemic.

The popular restaurant chain with a Southern country theme joins Walmart in closing its Portland-area locations.

Earlier this month, the retail giant announced its last two stores within Portland’s city limits would close by the end of the month.

Cracker Barrel is also closing its Bend location, about a 3.5-hour drive from Portland.

“We are saddened that we have been unable to overcome the impact the pandemic had on our business and have made the difficult decision to close the Beaverton, Tualatin and Bend locations,” a Cracker Barrel spokesperson said.

Last summer, Cracker Barrel permanently closed its restaurant on Hayden Island citing similar reasons.

“The decision to close a store is never one we take lightly, and our focus right now is on assisting our impacted employees during this transition. We extend our sincere thanks to our employees who worked so hard and to our guests,” the spokesperson said.

Cracker Barrel’s lone standing restaurant in Oregon remains in Medford, about a 4.5-hour drive from Portland.

“We look forward to reconnecting at nearby Cracker Barrels in the future,” the spokesperson said.

