Family of Lorena Schulte file new claims in wrongful death lawsuit against Iowa Dept. of Corrections

Flags are flown at half staff in memory of the two prison workers killed in an escape attempt at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in Anamosa, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Lorena Schulte, a nurse and Robert McFarland, a correctional officer were killed by an inmate in the infirmary during an escape attempt. An inmate was also injured in the assault.(Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday will mark two years since the murders of two workers at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

The family of one of the victims has now made new claims in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the Iowa Department of Corrections last year.

Lorena Schulte, who worked as a prison nurse, and Robert McFarland, who worked as a corrections officer, were killed by two inmates during a failed prison escape attempt on March 23, 2021.

Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard both pleaded guilty to the crimes. They’re each serving life sentences.

In an amended lawsuit, Schulte’s family said other nurses had been assaulted and held hostage before the March 23, 2021, attack.

The lawsuit also claims at least one inmate had tried to escape through the infirmary before.

Schulte’s family filed the lawsuit against the Iowa Department of Corrections last year.

The lawsuit accused the warden of failing to provide a safe working environment, failing to provide sufficient staffing, and failure to prevent the attack, among other failures of duty.

The department has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

