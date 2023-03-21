Fox News staffer sues network, claiming coerced testimony in Dominion case

FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New...
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on Nov. 28, 2018.(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT
(CNN) - Fox News is facing more legal trouble in connection to its 20-20 election coverage.

Network producer Abby Grossberg filed a pair of lawsuits against Fox News on Monday.

In them, she accuses the network’s attorneys of coercing her into providing misleading testimony during her deposition for Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation case against Fox.

Documents reveal that Fox News host Tucker Carlson disparaged then-President Trump in private. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, POOL, WMTV, FOX NEWS)

Grossberg worked as a senior booking producer for Maria Bartiromo and, most recently, as head of booking for Tucker Carlson.

A spokesperson for the network pushed back against her claims, saying she only made her allegations after a critical performance review. Grossberg disputes that.

She is currently on administrative leave at Fox.

The network has filed its own suit against Grossberg, asking the court to put in place a restraining order to prevent her from divulging privileged information.

The judge has not yet ruled on Fox’s request.

