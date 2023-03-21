Hawkeye star Caitlin Clark named finalist for Naismith Player of the Year trophy

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates in the first half of a first-round college basketball...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Southeastern Louisiana in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye star basketball player Caitlin Clark was named a finalist for the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy, which symbolizes the most outstanding players in college basketball.

It’s the latest in a long line of accolades for Clark, who was the only player in the country with more than 900 points, 245 rebounds, 290 assists, and 45 steals.

Clark has also led the Hawkeyes to wins against Southeastern Louisiana and Georgia in the NCAA Tournament.

The West Des Moines-native was recently named a unanimous Associated Press and All-Big Ten First Teamer. She was also named Big Ten Player of the Year, and The Athletic named her National Player of the Year.

