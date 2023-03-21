Hawkeyes Associate Head Coach Jensen named Assistant Coach of the Year

Mar. 21, 2023
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen on Tuesday was named the 2023 Division I Assistant Coach of the Year by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

The award is given to one associate head coach or assistant coach in each membership division for demonstrating commitment to their program, student-athletes and their head coach.

The Iowa Athletics Department said Jensen is in her 23rd season with the Hawkeyes’ basketball team, and this is her 19th season as associate head coach.

“The role of an assistant coach is vital in reinforcing a positive student-athlete environment with encouragement, excellence, structure, security, support and integrity. The WBCA is proud to honor these individuals as our Assistant Coaches of the Year in their respective divisions of membership,” WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew said in a press release. “Each coach was selected by vote of their peers, and the WBCA celebrates and applauds their lasting commitment to use our game as a platform to positively impact their student-athletes, institutions and communities.”

