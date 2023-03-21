Still pretty quiet today, slight chance of a shower later on

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The next system is still set to move across southeastern Iowa later today into tonight, though the overall impacts still appear very low, if any. At this time, only isolated opportunities exist for rainfall today and tonight with the best chance being over our far south. Even there, amounts look extremely light. Temperature-wise, we’ll sit into the 40s for highs this afternoon. Later tomorrow and tomorrow night, a cold front comes through bringing another opportunity for a few light showers. Whatever is leftover early Thursday should exit quickly, leaving us into the 40s both Thursday and Friday. Rain totals this week continue to look low and should stay under a quarter inch for most of us.

