West Des Moines teens honored for icy pond rescue

West Des Moines is recognizing two teenagers for saving children's lives.
West Des Moines is recognizing two teenagers for saving children's lives.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Two West Des Moines teens are being recognized for their quick, life-saving actions earlier this year.

Jasmine Morris, 15, and Jacora Morris, 17, saw two young boys fall through the ice in the pond behind their apartment building.

Without hesitation, they ran to help, jumping into the icy water. The rescue happened so fast, they had pulled the boys out before medics arrived.

The sisters said they just acted on instinct and were never expecting an award.

“I feel like it’s good to be recognized for something that we didn’t think would be a big issue,” Jacora Morris said. “So, I think that’s good.”

“I didn’t think it would be this big of a deal, I just thought I’d let it go after we did it,” Jasmine Morris said.

First responders said, the kids may not have survived if not for the quick actions of the girls.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Inmate, three staff at Anamosa prison hospitalized after exposure to ‘unknown substance’
This photo provided by the University of the Cumberlands shows Grant Brace. On Wednesday, March...
University agrees to $14M settlement in wrestler’s death
The 16-year-old driver in a crash that killed five young people did not have a driver’s license...
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon
Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
School library book bans are seen as targeting LGBTQ content
A man is dead after deputies say he was trapped in a grain bin March 15 in Dewitt.
Deputies identify man killed after being trapped in grain bin in Dewitt
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast