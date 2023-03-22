Amber Alert canceled, missing N.C. 3-year-old found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WHNS staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says a missing three-year-old has been found safe.

Deputies said the boy was believed to be headed to Charlotte, N.C., with a 25-year-old woman.

Dispatch said the child was later found and is safe. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McAlester Police Department officer Joseph Barlow dies after a head-on collision.
Police officer dies after funeral procession head-on crash
One of the two teens accused of killing a Spanish teacher in Fairfield is set to appear in...
Court approves motion for expert witness at trial for teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher
3 Doors Down coming to Iowa in June
Bruce Mathews said his daughter received an abandoned vehicle notice for a car they sold years...
Family gets abandoned vehicle notice and fine for car they sold years ago
Deon Howard, 23, was arrested on March 19 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to officials.
Police arrest man accused of stealing van, body from funeral home

Latest News

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
Workplace-safety sanction finalized in Alec Baldwin shooting
Damage to a building is seen on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Montebello, Calif., after a...
Possible tornado near Los Angeles rips up building roofs
First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Jill Biden: It’s time for men to step up for women’s rights
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: Boy shoots 2 administrators at Denver high school
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand