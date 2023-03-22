Cloudy with isolated showers Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a mild and gray afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Clouds will stick around tonight with winds coming out of the south.

We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday with scattered showers possible beginning late Wednesday morning and continuing into the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will only rise into the low to mid 50s.

More rain showers and even some thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night. However, the rain should be out of the area by early Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay spring-like in the 7 day forecast with highs staying in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.