A few showers still possible today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for some drizzle as we get up and going on this Wednesday morning. With temperatures in the lower 40s, there’s no risk of anything freezing and this is more of a heads up versus anything else. As the next front approaches the area this afternoon, there may be a scattering of light showers, but nothing heavy or overly impactful is expected. Plan on highs generally in the upper 40s to lower 50s due to the thick clouds around. Tonight, the main system passes by, bringing a chance of light showers into early Thursday morning. Plan on gradual clearing and slightly cooler temperatures by Thursday afternoon. This weekend, there are a few systems around, but both look to largely miss us. The first one looks to slide to our southeast on Friday night into Saturday morning, with the second one being very light on Sunday. We’ll keep an eye on both as the weekend comes into clearer view. Have a good day!

