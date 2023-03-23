Active pattern with occasional precipitation chances continues

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Some unsettled weather is possible over the next several days as our weather pattern remains active.

Clouds will be common for much of it, along with intermittent chances for precipitation. The first of those arrives this evening into tonight, with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Lows dip into the mid 30s. Highs on Thursday are held back a bit as we find ourselves on the cold side of a frontal boundary which focuses the chance for additional rain to our south.

A second storm system lifts through the central United States on Friday into early Saturday, with rain potentially changing to snow as it passes. Minor snow accumulation is possible by Saturday morning, though at this time it appears to be on the minimal end of things. We’ll be watching closely.

A third storm system gives us another shot at precipitation late on Sunday night into Monday, carrying a chance for primarily showers.

Highs throughout fluctuate between the 40s and 50s, with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.