Cooler and cloudy today

Today is a cooler and cloudy day. An isolated shower is possible early this morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - High temperatures today will be cooler, generally into the lower and middle 40s as isolated showers quickly move east. The next system is trending northwest for Friday night. At this time, it looks like it’ll start off as rain in the evening, then transition to snow in the late night and early morning hours of our Saturday. Given that most of this will fall at night, several inches of snow accumulation can’t be ruled out at this time and the system is worth monitoring into the weekend. Regardless of what falls, we should see the snow move out by lunchtime Saturday with a gradually clearing sky for the afternoon hours.

