Quiet and mild until Friday afternoon, precipitation to follow

Quiet weather continues until later Friday afternoon when precipitation chances increase once again.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are currently catching a break from an active weather pattern, though it will be short-lived.

Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy tonight, but we will stay dry with the main focal point for more rain and storms staying to our south. Expect lows in the low to mid 30s. Friday features some sunshine during the first half of the day, but more clouds by afternoon and evening.

Showers will also become likely during this time, continuing into the nighttime hours. After Midnight or 1:00 a.m. on early Saturday morning, a mixing with or transition to snow is possible before the precipitation exits. A trace to an inch of wet snow accumulation will be possible by Saturday morning, but it will quickly melt later in the day as temperatures warm into the 40s again.

The next chance for rain or snow arrives late Sunday night into Monday, with a third shot coming up by mid to late next week.

Temperatures, overall, stay in the 40s and 50s for highs throughout the 7-day forecast.

