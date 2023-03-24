Drone footage shows massive whale with rare deformity

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.
Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.(Guardia Civil via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drone footage released by the Spanish Civil Guard shows one of the largest whale species in the world.

The gigantic whale, weighing about 40 tons and measuring 55 feet long, was seen off the Spanish coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.

Studies have revealed that traumatic events, such as a collision with a ship, are usually the cause of abnormalities in whales.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Workers, who were hired by residents, remove sargassum seaweed from the Bay of Soliman,...
A 5,000-mile seaweed belt is headed toward Florida
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area
One of the two teens accused of killing a Spanish teacher in Fairfield is set to appear in...
Court approves motion for expert witness at trial for teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher
Authorities responded to a crash northeast of Correctionville, Iowa Wednesday night.
17-year-old dies after crash in Woodbury County

Latest News

The Iowa DNR says testing found so-called forever chemicals linked to cancer in about...
DNR tests for presence of ‘forever chemicals’ in Iowa drinking water
The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over...
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks during the GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday.
House GOP passes parents’ rights bill in clash over schools