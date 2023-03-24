Iowa lawmakers move to combat rise in violent student behavior

Iowa lawmakers also moved to combat what they say is a rise in violent student behavior.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers moved to combat what they said is a rise in violent student behavior.

The bill passed 89 to 6 in the Iowa House this week. Lawmakers said teachers shared stories of students attacking staff, or destroying school property.

The bill requires teachers to report if a student has a violent outburst in a classroom.

It also includes punishments if a teacher removes a student from class for behavior, at least a one day in-school suspension for a first offense, five days for a second offense, and seeking alternative learning environments for a third offense.

Teachers could also report issues to the state Ombudsman if they feel the district administration is not responding to incidents.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Workers, who were hired by residents, remove sargassum seaweed from the Bay of Soliman,...
A 5,000-mile seaweed belt is headed toward Florida
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area
One of the two teens accused of killing a Spanish teacher in Fairfield is set to appear in...
Court approves motion for expert witness at trial for teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher
Authorities responded to a crash northeast of Correctionville, Iowa Wednesday night.
17-year-old dies after crash in Woodbury County

Latest News

President Biden announced new executive action on background checks on Tuesday.
Poll: Biden leads Republican candidates in favorability despite low approval rating
Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project