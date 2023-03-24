Iowa lawmakers move to combat rise in violent student behavior

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers moved to combat what they said is a rise in violent student behavior.

The bill passed 89 to 6 in the Iowa House this week. Lawmakers said teachers shared stories of students attacking staff, or destroying school property.

The bill requires teachers to report if a student has a violent outburst in a classroom.

It also includes punishments if a teacher removes a student from class for behavior, at least a one day in-school suspension for a first offense, five days for a second offense, and seeking alternative learning environments for a third offense.

Teachers could also report issues to the state Ombudsman if they feel the district administration is not responding to incidents.

