A nice Friday expected, watch for a little precip late tonight into tomorrow morning

Today stays nice and quiet. The next system arrives tomorrow with some snow possible in the morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a nice one today with some clouds streaming in from the south. No precipitation is expected during the daylight hours. Tonight, a chance of rain exists and it may mix with a little snow early tomorrow morning. If this is the case, very little, if any, accumulation is expected in our area. Plan on highs to rebound back to the lower 50s tomorrow with slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday. At this time, only small systems are expected Sunday into early Monday with low impacts suggested at this time. Have a good weekend!

