State-owned Honey Creek Resort under new management

Published: Mar. 24, 2023
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting April 14th, a new concessionaire will take over operations at Honey Creek Resort at Rathbun Lake.

Achieva Enterprises will run the resort when it reopens for the season. The resort offers lodging, food and beverage, golf, an RV park, an indoor waterpark, and more.

The resort has struggled financially since it opened in 2008.

According to the Des Moines Register, the state legislature spent $33 million to pay off the outstanding bonds before turning Honey Creek’s management over to a private company six years ago.

