Surveillance video shows shootout that injured 3 teens in Philadelphia

Police are looking for four who they believe injured three teenagers in a shootout in Philadelphia. (KYW, PHILADELPHIA POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By KYW staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - New surveillance video shows four suspects firing guns aimlessly in broad daylight before running off.

Police say on Monday just after 4 p.m. in the afternoon, North Frazier Street became the scene of a shootout that injured three teens.

“The 13-year-old male was shot one time in his abdomen, a second 16-year-old was found shot five times throughout his body and a 16-year-old third male was found in the rear of 5600 block of Landsdale Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to his body,” Philadelphia police Captain James Kearney describes.

Kearney says the teens are recovering at a nearby hospital.

Police are working to release more surveillance video showing the suspects getting out of a gray Honda CRV before the shooting.

“We need the community’s help. That shooting happened just South of Landsdale Avenue, which is a very vibrant area with plenty of people around,” Kearney says.

State police say they recently recovered a burned Honda CRV in Belmont, Pennsylvania, but investigators are unsure at this time if it’s the same car involved in the shootout.

They say they found over 70 pieces of evidence, including a handgun.

