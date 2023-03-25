Another storm system moves through tonight

A compact storm system passes over the area tonight, bringing a shot at some scattered precipitation.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A compact disturbance swirls through southeast Iowa on Saturday night, bringing a shot at some precipitation.

Clouds will build through the evening, eventually leading to a risk for scattered showers overnight. Additional scattered showers are possible during the daytime hours of Sunday, with a few snowflakes mixing in for our northern counties. Expect things to generally dry out by afternoon, as temperatures warm into the 40s.

40s and 50s will be likely for the first few days of the work week ahead, with dry conditions likely.

A larger storm system appears possible by later in the week, but it looks like we’ll be on the warm side of it. Thus, temperatures in the 60s and periods of showers and storms will be possible Thursday into Friday.

