Rain, potentially mixing with snow, overnight

By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Precipitation moves through overnight, some of which could mix with or change over to snow before it ends.

Fortunately, temperatures will be near or above freezing, so it will be difficult for this snow to stick to many surfaces. There’s still the chance of a trace to an inch of snow, especially the farther east that you are in our region. Whatever can accumulate will melt quickly on Saturday as skies turn at least partially clear and temperatures reach the 50s.

Another couple of disturbances will pass by Saturday night and Sunday night, each carrying a slim chance for rain or snow showers. Next week keeps highs in the 40s or low 50s, with another round of rain and some thunderstorms by the latter part of the work week.

