A wintry morning followed by a spring like afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Even though snow fell this morning, it will melt this afternoon.

Saturday

We’re waking up to a wintry morning across parts of Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Despite the snowy start to the weekend, this afternoon will be spring like with a partly cloudy sky and highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Saturday Night and Sunday

Overnight, lows will cool into the mid to upper 20s with more rain and snow showers returning to the area by Sunday morning. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue Sunday afternoon with highs reaching the 40s.

The Workweek

There is a slight chance for rain and snow in Monday’s forecast, with more precipitation possible by the end of the week. However, highs will stay seasonal through the workweek in the 40s and 50s.

