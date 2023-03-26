Daylight savings dispute leaves Lebanon with two time zones

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese government’s last-minute decision to delay the start of daylight savings time by a month until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan resulted in mass confusion. With some institutions implementing the change on Sunday while others refused, many Lebanese have found themselves in the position of juggling work and school schedules in different time zones — in the same tiny country.

In some cases, the debate took on a sectarian nature, with many Christian politicians and institutions, including the small nation’s largest church, the Maronite Church, rejecting the move.

