Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week

Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week
Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus and Mars will gather near the moon in a planet parade. The best day to spot all five will be on Tuesday right after sunset. If you look out to the western horizon, you’ll be able to see them stretching up toward the moon.

You may need a pair of binoculars to catch Mercury and Uranus, which don’t shine as bright as the other planets. But the five-planet array will be visible from anywhere on Earth, as long as you have clear skies.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry morning followed by a spring like afternoon
A wintry morning followed by a spring like afternoon
Temperatures fall into the 30s with showers possible tonight.
Another storm system moves through tonight
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
The Iowa DNR says testing found so-called forever chemicals linked to cancer in about...
DNR tests for presence of ‘forever chemicals’ in Iowa drinking water
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds ends controversial agreement to overhaul state computer systems

Latest News

This photo provided by Taylor Legal Team shows Rejon Taylor. Taylor hoped the election of Joe...
Biden’s Justice Dept. keeps hard line in death row cases
GOP states press voter photo ID rules, with unclear effects
GOP states press voter photo ID rules, with unclear effects
Daylight savings dispute leaves Lebanon with two time zones
Daylight savings dispute leaves Lebanon with two time zones
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russia: Ukrainian drone caused blast far from border, 3 hurt