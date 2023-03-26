Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week

NEW YORK (AP) — Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus and Mars will gather near the moon in a planet parade. The best day to spot all five will be on Tuesday right after sunset. If you look out to the western horizon, you’ll be able to see them stretching up toward the moon.

You may need a pair of binoculars to catch Mercury and Uranus, which don’t shine as bright as the other planets. But the five-planet array will be visible from anywhere on Earth, as long as you have clear skies.

