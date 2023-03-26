Tensions on the rise at revered Kyiv monastery complex

Tensions on the rise at revered Kyiv monastery complex
Tensions on the rise at revered Kyiv monastery complex(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is reverberating in a struggle for control of a monastery complex called the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. It’s the most revered site in Ukrainian Orthodoxy. The government says it’s evicting the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from the complex as of March 29. Authorities are alleging violations of its lease. Church representatives say this is a pretext for a continued government crackdown on the church which has historic ties to Moscow.

The church denies government accusations of pro-Russia actions and ideology. The head of the rival and independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine says monastic life will continue at the Lavra and be free of pro-Russia ideology.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry morning followed by a spring like afternoon
A wintry morning followed by a spring like afternoon
Temperatures fall into the 30s with showers possible tonight.
Another storm system moves through tonight
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
The Iowa DNR says testing found so-called forever chemicals linked to cancer in about...
DNR tests for presence of ‘forever chemicals’ in Iowa drinking water
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds ends controversial agreement to overhaul state computer systems

Latest News

This photo provided by Taylor Legal Team shows Rejon Taylor. Taylor hoped the election of Joe...
Biden’s Justice Dept. keeps hard line in death row cases
GOP states press voter photo ID rules, with unclear effects
GOP states press voter photo ID rules, with unclear effects
Daylight savings dispute leaves Lebanon with two time zones
Daylight savings dispute leaves Lebanon with two time zones
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russia: Ukrainian drone caused blast far from border, 3 hurt
Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week
Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week