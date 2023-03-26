A wet and gray Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -A wet, snowy, and chilly end to the weekend.

Sunday

Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s to start Sunday and this afternoon will be colder than yesterday with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue in the afternoon.

Monday and the Workweek

Even though we’ve seen rain and snow this weekend, dry conditions settle in to start the workweek with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 40s on Monday. Dry and mild conditions continue Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s. However, a low pressure system will bring in another chance for showers and storms to the area Thursday and Friday.

