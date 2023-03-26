A wet and gray Sunday

A wet and gray Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -A wet, snowy, and chilly end to the weekend.

Sunday

Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s to start Sunday and this afternoon will be colder than yesterday with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue in the afternoon.

Monday and the Workweek

Even though we’ve seen rain and snow this weekend, dry conditions settle in to start the workweek with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 40s on Monday. Dry and mild conditions continue Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s. However, a low pressure system will bring in another chance for showers and storms to the area Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry morning followed by a spring like afternoon
A wintry morning followed by a spring like afternoon
Temperatures fall into the 30s with showers possible tonight.
Another storm system moves through tonight
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
The Iowa DNR says testing found so-called forever chemicals linked to cancer in about...
DNR tests for presence of ‘forever chemicals’ in Iowa drinking water
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds ends controversial agreement to overhaul state computer systems

Latest News

A wet and gray Sunday
A wet and gray Sunday
Temperatures fall into the 30s with showers possible tonight.
Another storm system moves through tonight
Temperatures fall into the 30s with showers possible tonight.
First Alert Forecast
A wintry morning followed by a spring like afternoon
A wintry morning followed by a spring like afternoon