Fairly pleasant start to the work week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a relatively busy stretch, weather-wise, we’re in line for a couple of decent days ahead.

Through about Wednesday, expect lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Monday and Tuesday will be on the sunnier side of things, with more clouds by Wednesday.

Toward the end of the work week, expect a larger storm system to approach the region. As of now, it appears we will be on the warm side of this system, with temperatures likely reaching the 60s and dew points increasing along with it. This means we’ll be set up for some showers and storms, starting Thursday through Friday night at times.

Friday carries a risk of some strong to severe storms in the area. It will depend on the track of the system, so we will be providing updates as we get closer.

Saturday sees a temperature drop, but we’ll recover to the 60s.

