More relatives of Colorado shooting victims sue Sturm Ruger

FILE - Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King...
FILE - Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King Soopers grocery store in which 10 people died in a late March 2021 mass shooting, April 9, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. The son of one of 10 people killed at the Colorado supermarket in 2021 filed a lawsuit Tuesday, March 14, 2023, against gun maker Sturm, Ruger & Co. over how it marketed the firearm used in the massacre — following a litigation road map set by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — More relatives of people shot to death at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 are suing gun-maker Sturm, Ruger & Co. over how it marketed the firearm used in the massacre, adding to litigation first filed earlier this month against the company.

The lawsuit by relatives of five of the 10 people killed in Boulder was served on the company Thursday and is expected to be filed this week in Superior Court in Stamford, Connecticut, according to Andrew Garza, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. The son of a sixth victim sued the company on March 14.

Both lawsuits accuse Sturm, Ruger & Co. of marketing its AR-556 pistol, which resembles a rifle, in a “reckless” and “immoral” way that promoted its killing capability and glorified lone gunmen. The lawsuits, which seek undisclosed damages, are expected to be consolidated into one case, Garza said.

“We’re interested in pursuing justice for all the families and holding Ruger accountable,” Garza said Monday.

Representatives of Sturm, Ruger & Co., based in Fairfield, Connecticut, did not immediately respond to email and phone messages Monday.

The wrongful death lawsuits are similar to one filed against gun-maker Remington by relatives of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that killed 20 children and six educators. That lawsuit led to a $73 million settlement with Remington last year.

Gun makers are generally shielded from liability under a 2005 federal law, but an exception allows lawsuits over firearms marketing.

The gunman in the March 22, 2021, shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder legally bought the Ruger AR-556, investigators said.

The six victims whose relatives are suing Sturm, Ruger & Co. were Suzanne Fountain, Neven Stanisic, Denny Stong, Lynn Murray, Jody Waters and Kevin Mahoney.

