A nice start to the week, watch for some storms by Thursday and Friday

Plan on a dry and quiet day with highs around 50 in many areas.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’ll have a pretty nice start to this new school and work week. The general theme is for a mostly sunny sky both today and tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s on both days. A cold front arrives on Wednesday, which may generate some light snow in the area, though most of this should stay north. At this time, accumulation appears pretty light. Just beyond that, temperatures will surge well into the 50s on Thursday and probably the 60s to lower 70s on Friday. When this occurs, a large low pressure system is near the area and a good chance of showers and storms exists. There are a number of factors present that may contribute to a severe weather risk on Friday and this will need to be something we need to watch as we get closer. Have a great week!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry morning followed by a spring like afternoon
A wintry morning followed by a spring like afternoon
Temperatures fall into the 30s with showers possible tonight.
Another storm system moves through tonight
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
Constance Reddix’s family said had a light that far outshines the painful reality of her death.
‘She was one-of-a-kind’: Family and friends remember woman found beaten to death
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Ohio after an altercation involving two...
2 teens in custody after officer dragged by car, police say

Latest News

Skies clear a bit more later tonight.
Fairly pleasant start to the work week
Skies clear a bit more later tonight.
First Alert Forecast
A wet and gray Sunday
A wet and gray Sunday
A wet and gray Sunday
A wet and gray Sunday