A nice start to the week, watch for some storms by Thursday and Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’ll have a pretty nice start to this new school and work week. The general theme is for a mostly sunny sky both today and tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s on both days. A cold front arrives on Wednesday, which may generate some light snow in the area, though most of this should stay north. At this time, accumulation appears pretty light. Just beyond that, temperatures will surge well into the 50s on Thursday and probably the 60s to lower 70s on Friday. When this occurs, a large low pressure system is near the area and a good chance of showers and storms exists. There are a number of factors present that may contribute to a severe weather risk on Friday and this will need to be something we need to watch as we get closer. Have a great week!

