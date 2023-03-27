West Des Moines family plans to leave state over new transgender laws

One family is planning to move out of Iowa because of two new transgender laws.
One family is planning to move out of Iowa because of two new transgender laws.(KCCI)
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - One family is planning to move out of Iowa because of two new transgender laws.

Thirteen-year-old Lilly Carriere transitioned from male to female last year.

One bill signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds requires school children to use the bathroom of the gender listed on their birth certificate

Lilly now uses the bathroom in the nurse’s office instead of the boys’ bathroom.

“It’s just really frustrating that’s happening, and I’m being targeted,” Lilly said.

Another new law bans gender transition procedures for anyone under 18 years old, including puberty blockers. Lilly uses them every three months.

“It was already hard to get these puberty blockers and, and now it’s just being said, oh, you can’t get them anymore,” said Katie Carriere, Lilly’s mom.

The Carriere family is planning to move back to Minnesota because of these laws.

Lilly says her journey was not easy, but she’s grateful for the support from her family and friends.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry morning followed by a spring like afternoon
A wintry morning followed by a spring like afternoon
Temperatures fall into the 30s with showers possible tonight.
Another storm system moves through tonight
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
Constance Reddix’s family said had a light that far outshines the painful reality of her death.
‘She was one-of-a-kind’: Family and friends remember woman found beaten to death
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Ohio after an altercation involving two...
2 teens in custody after officer dragged by car, police say

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
GOP states press voter photo ID rules, with unclear effects
GOP states press voter photo ID rules, with unclear effects
Daylight savings dispute leaves Lebanon with two time zones
Daylight savings dispute leaves Lebanon with two time zones
Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week
Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week