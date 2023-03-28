Hy-Vee recalls Skillet Hamburger Meal for undeclared allergen

Hy-Vee says it is recalling a hamburger skillet meal due to issues with the packaging.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is recalling a hamburger skillet meal due to an allergen not being declared on the packaging.

In a press release, the grocery store chain said one variety of its Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal does not list dairy as a possible allergen.

The product was sold in Hy-Vee grocery stores and Dollar Fresh Market stores in eight states, including Iowa.

There are no reports of illnesses or reactions so far from the product.

The best by date being recalled is “Best By FEB 08 24 Y18.” It can be found on the top of the box.

The UPC code is 0075450085520.

Hy-Vee said the product can be returned for a full refund or simply thrown away if you have a dairy allergy.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
Temperatures fall into the 30s with showers possible tonight.
Another storm system moves through tonight
One family is planning to move out of Iowa because of two new transgender laws.
West Des Moines family plans to leave state over new transgender laws
The body of 7-year-old Edgar Espinoza was found in the ocean off central California days after...
Boy, 7, found dead off California coast near where mom died
A spring like week with storms possible Friday
A spring like week with storms possible Friday

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
One family is planning to move out of Iowa because of two new transgender laws.
West Des Moines family plans to leave state over new transgender laws
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
GOP states press voter photo ID rules, with unclear effects
GOP states press voter photo ID rules, with unclear effects