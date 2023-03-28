Hy-Vee recalls Skillet Hamburger Meal for undeclared allergen

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is recalling a hamburger skillet meal due to an allergen not being declared on the packaging.

In a press release, the grocery store chain said one variety of its Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal does not list dairy as a possible allergen.

The product was sold in Hy-Vee grocery stores and Dollar Fresh Market stores in eight states, including Iowa.

There are no reports of illnesses or reactions so far from the product.

The best by date being recalled is “Best By FEB 08 24 Y18.” It can be found on the top of the box.

The UPC code is 0075450085520.

Hy-Vee said the product can be returned for a full refund or simply thrown away if you have a dairy allergy.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.