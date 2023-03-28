‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder

Nathaniel Kassel
Nathaniel Kassel(DCI)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - Court documents are providing more information about a murder case in northwest Iowa where a son is accused of killing his mother.

Those documents say at the time of the murder, 41-year-old Nathaniel Kassel was living with his mom, 62-year-old Jody Duskin, at 604th 4th Avenue in Sheldon. Authorities allege on the night of Wednesday, March 22 Kassel messaged family members stating “I’m killing Jody.” Later that night, Kassel was overheard in a phone conversation and reportedly said he had made a mistake and hurt someone.

The following day, March 23, documents state Kassel contacted several individuals saying Duskin was sick and could not go to work. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Duskin’s body was found inside her home on March 23 by another family member, and law enforcement was notified. Documents state Duskin was found inside a bedroom with a fatal gunshot wound.

Shortly after Duskin’s body was found, Kassel was arrested in Flandreau, South Dakota, and charged with first-degree murder. He also faces charges of theft, operating a vehicle without an owner’s consent and felon in possession of a firearm. Kassel has several previous convictions on his record, including theft in Arkansas in 2000, drug possession in Tennessee in 2005 and theft in Iowa in 2012.

When Kassel was arrested in South Dakota, authorities say he had two handguns on him that were stolen from Duskin’s residence.

Kassel is expected to appear in O’Brien County District Court on April 7, 2023. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a...
What we know about the Covenant school shooting in Nashville
A spring like week with storms possible Friday
A spring like week with storms possible Friday
Spring like again on Wednesday, but storms possible Friday
Spring like again on Wednesday, but storms possible Friday

Latest News

A well known restaurant in Des Moines closed suddenly Monday night.
Well-known Des Moines restaurant closes suddenly after 45 years
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
On Tuesday, the Ottumwa Community School District broke ground for a new addition to Douma...
Ottumwa Schools break ground on new addition
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year