Iowa Hawkeye Kris Murray named consensus third team All-American

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Kris Murray was named a consensus third team All-American.

It comes after the junior forward was voted third team All-American by three of the four outlets the NCAA uses to determine consensus All-America teams.

It’s another in a long line of accolades for Murray after a 2023 season in which he averaged a team-best 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Murray’s other 2023 honors include the following:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
Temperatures fall into the 30s with showers possible tonight.
Another storm system moves through tonight
One family is planning to move out of Iowa because of two new transgender laws.
West Des Moines family plans to leave state over new transgender laws
The body of 7-year-old Edgar Espinoza was found in the ocean off central California days after...
Boy, 7, found dead off California coast near where mom died
A spring like week with storms possible Friday
A spring like week with storms possible Friday